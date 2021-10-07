Junelle B. Bradley
BIG SANDY — Mrs. Junelle B. Bradley, age 74 of Big Sandy, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at her home in Big Sandy. Mrs. Bradley was born on September 1, 1947 in Temple, Texas to the late Robert “RK” and Eva Morgan Bolding. A graveside service for Mrs. Bradley will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Chilton Cemetery.
