Kaliegh Breann McCurry
DIANA — Kaliegh Breann McCurry was born on July 7th, 2005 and passed away on March 3, 2022. Visitation will be held 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, March 10, 2022. Services will be held 12:00 PM Friday March 11, 2022, at Croley Funeral Home with interment to follow at Good Hope Cemetery in Wood County.
