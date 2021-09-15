Karen Sue Fears
GOOD SPRINGS — Funeral services for Mrs. Karen Sue Fears, 68, of Good Springs, will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Bar None Cowboy Church. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, at the funeral home. Mrs. Fears passed from this life on September 13, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 23, 1953.
