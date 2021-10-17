Kari Deann Hodges
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® visitation for Laura P. Mobley, will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 20th, 2021, in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Laura was born on May 8th, 1940, in Longview, Texas and died on October 13th, 2021, in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
