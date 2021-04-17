Karl Dee Jenkins
LONGVIEW — Services for Karl Dee Jenkins, 84, of Longview, are scheduled for 12PM, Monday, April, 19, 2021 at the Kelsey Heritage Center. Karl passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his home. He was born July 8, 1936 in Vernal, Utah to Archie Dee and Clara (Murray) Jenkins.
