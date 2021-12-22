Katalina Stefania Zarazua
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration service for Catalina Stefania Zarazua will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Catalina was born on October 23, 2016 and passed away on December 20, 2021. Online condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com
