Kate Laverne Watson
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Laverne Watson, 91 of Kilgore will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Forest Home Baptist Church with Rev. Riley Pippen officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 Monday evening at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mrs. Watson passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
