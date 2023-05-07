Katherine Dianne Morris
ROCKWALL — Katherine Dianne Morris was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 29 at the age of 66. Kathy was a devout Christian and a selfless servant who always prioritized those around her. She was a loving wife, mom, Gigi, & GK.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview mayor, former councilman disagree over volunteer's role in city affairs
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
- Elizabeth Hurley Jumps on the 'No Pants' Trend for Leggy New Pic
- Missing Longview man found dead in Marion County
- 'Heart for people and art': Remembering Longview artist, business owner Jason Butler
- 'A hole in our hearts': Longview teacher, pastor recalled for insight, kindness
- 1 person killed, 2 injured in four-vehicle crash in Gregg County
- Divorces granted: April 17-21, 2023
- Business Beat: Work begins on The Residences at Toler
- Higher sale prices drive increase in property tax appraisals
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.