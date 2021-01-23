Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com.
Kathleen Ann Thompson
DAINGERFIELD — Graveside services for Kathleen Ann O’Connor Thompson, 81 of Omaha will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Center Grove Cemetery in Titus County under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home. There will be no visitation.
