Kathlyn Rena Drinnon
HALLSVILLE — A private memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2021, for Kathlyn Rene McNatt Drinnon at the family residence in Hallsville, Texas. Kathlyn passed away on January 18, 2022, at her home in Hallsville, Texas.
