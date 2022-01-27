Kathlyn Rena McNatt Drinnon
HALLSVILLE — Kathlyn Rene McNatt Drinnon, 40, of Hallsville, Texas passed away on January 18, 2022, at her residence. The family will hold a private memorial service in her honor to be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the family residence in Hallsville, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.