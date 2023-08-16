Kathryn Ellen Hauk
FRANKLIN, TN — Funeral service for Kathryn Ellen Hauk, will be held at 9 AM Fri., Aug. 18, 2023, at Welch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 PM Thurs., Aug. 17, 2023, at Welch Funeral Home. Kathryn was born on April 18, 1923, in Kansas City, MO and died on August 13, 2023, in Franklin, TN. Online condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com.
