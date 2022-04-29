Kathryn Green
LONGVIEW — Funeral service for Kathryn Green, 63, of Longview, will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Stanmore Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Grace Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at the funeral home. Mrs. Green was born December 7, 1958 and passed April 23, 2022 in Longview.
