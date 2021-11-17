Kathryn Rhodes
CARTHAGE, TX — Kathryn Rhodes, 96, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Funeral service - 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Carthage, under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment - 10 a.m. on Saturday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Oklahoma City. Visitation - Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
