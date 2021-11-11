Kathy Rena Coleman
DALLAS, TX — Funeral services will be held on Sat., Nov. 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Unity Tabernacle. Viewing Fri., Nov. 12, 2021 from 2 to 7 p.m. via drive thru and exterior walk-up at Victory Funeral Services. Kathy was born Feb. 11, 1960 and died Oct. 27, 2021.
