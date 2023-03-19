Katie Yvonne Simkins
HALLSVILLE — Katie Yvonne Simpkins went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 16, 2023.
Graveside services will be held at Hallsville Cemetery on Tuesday, March 21 at noon.
A guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
