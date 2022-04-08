Katrina Mitchell Clayton
LONGVIEW, TX — A service of celebration for Katrina will be held Saturday at 11:30 AM at St. James Baptist Church.
She will rest at Grable Cemetery.
Viewing today from 2:pm till 7:pm at the funeral home
Services are by Citizens Funeral Home.
