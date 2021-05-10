Kay Capps McCracken Kelley
DEBERRY — Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Kay Capps McCracken Kelley, 94, of DeBerry, Texas will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Panola Mt. Zion Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 - 11:00 a.m. in the fellowship hall of Panola Mt. Zion U.M.C. prior to the service.
