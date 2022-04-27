Kay Dorsey Woodward
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Kay Dorsey Woodward, 83, of Henderson, will be 10:00 a.m., Sat., April 30, 2022, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at the funeral home. Mrs. Woodward passed from this life on April 26, 2022. She was born January 19, 1939.
