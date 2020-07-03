LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Kay Frances Morrison, of Longview, 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Morrison was born January 25, 1935, and died July 1, 2020.
Kay Frances Morrison
