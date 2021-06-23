Kay Saxon Moseley
MARSHALL — Kay Saxon Moseley, age 74, passed away on June 21, 2021. Mrs. Moseley was born on January 9, 1947 in Marshall, Texas. Funeral Service will be Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:30am at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Graveside Service will follow at Colonial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gilmer teen killed when struck by vehicle in Gregg County
- Warrant: Longview woman found dead had been strangled, doused in bleach
- Longview resident wins $3 million on scratch-off lottery ticket
- Police: Longview man admits to killing girlfriend, arrested in Huntsville standoff
- Sixth Street Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview to reopen Wednesday
- Downtown Longview oyster bar opens
- Juneteenth events set across Longview area
- MrBeast Burger now available in Longview
- Business Beat: Longview security firm starts training academy and more area updates
- Rico's opening Wednesday in former McCann Street Grill
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.