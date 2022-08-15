Keith Leo Newell
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Keith Newell will be held at Hallsville 1st Baptist Church on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held at the church 1 hour prior to the service. Mr. Newell passed away on August 11, 2022 in Longview, TX.
