Kelly Elliott
CARTHAGE — Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Kelly Jo Elliott, 64, of Deadwood, Texas will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Old Prospect Cemetery with Rev. Larry Harville officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
