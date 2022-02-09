Kelly Scott Custer
KILGORE, TEXAS — Graveside services for Kelly Custer, 51 of Kilgore will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Kilgore City Cemetery with Riley Pippen officiating. Mr. Custer passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 in Longview. Kelly was born on July 3, 1970 in Gladewater, Texas.
