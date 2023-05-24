Kelly Westbrook
LONGVIEW — Kelly Westbrook, of Longview, passed away on May 20, 2023. Visitation will be held Friday, May 26 from 6-8 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A Celebration will be held to honor her life on Saturday, May 27 at 10am in the Chapel of Rader. An online memorial guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
