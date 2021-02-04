Kendra Blair Garrison
FRESNO — Graveside services are scheduled for Kendra Blair Garrison, 40, of Fresno TX, 10 a.m., Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Grace Hill Cemetery, Longview. Viewing 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Garrison was born August 5, 1980 in Longview TX and died, January 23, 2021.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man charged with murder in Harrison County
- Businessman files to challenge Longview mayor in May election
- Tennessee man killed in crash on I-20 in Gregg County
- Longview, Hallsville men indicted on child sex crime charges
- East Texas men held on charges related to Capitol riot to be moved to D.C.
- Police investigating after man fatally shot in Longview
- Letter: Wake up, America
- Man arrested, charged with capital murder in Rusk County death
- Longview mayoral race back to one after Guidry withdraws
- Spring Hill ISD board accepts superintendent's resignation; Guidry up for LISD post
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.