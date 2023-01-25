Kendrick Dorsett Brazile
MARSHALL — Funeral Services for Kendrick Brazile, 44 of Marshall, Texas will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11 AM at the Texas-Louisiana Association Building in Marshall, Texas. Viewing is Friday January 27 at MD Funeral Home Longview, Texas 12-7 PM. Mr. Brazile passed away on January 16, 2023.
