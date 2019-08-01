SNELLVILLE, GA — Funeral services are scheduled for Kennard O’Keith Bennett, 46, of Snellville, 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Temple. Interment, Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Bennett was born September 14, 1972, in Temple, and died July 22, 2019.
