HUGHES SPRINGS — Funeral services are scheduled for Kenneth C. Breazeale, 76, of Hughes Springs, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Interment, Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Hughes Springs. Mr. Breazeale was born December 15, 1943, and died May 30, 2020.
Kenneth C. Breazeale
HUGHES SPRINGS — Funeral services are scheduled for Kenneth C. Breazeale, 76, of Hughes Springs, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Interment, Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Hughes Springs. Mr. Breazeale was born December 15, 1943, and died May 30, 2020.
HUGHES SPRINGS — Funeral services are scheduled for Kenneth C. Breazeale, 76, of Hughes Springs, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Interment, Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Hughes Springs. Mr. Breazeale was born December 15, 1943, and died May 30, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man charged with beating sons after claiming they ate extra food
- Possibility of protests closes Walmarts, Sam's Club in Longview
- Six Gregg County family members who gathered on Mother's Day test positive; officials watching for Memorial Day outcome
- Spring Hill senior planning to blaze trail as underwater welder
- Longview July 4 fireworks show back on with anonymous donation
- Sabine High School graduate wins second cancer battle
- PHOTOS: Demolition begins at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler
- Titus County sees spike of 77 coronavirus cases; Camp count up by 15
- Longview man arrested on sexual assault of child in Smith County
- City of Longview limits items accepted for recycling
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.