Kenneth Earl Waters
GILMER — Kenneth Earl Waters passed away September 15, 2022 at Focus Care of Gilmer Nursing Home at the age of 67. His graveside service will be September 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Cemetery, Gilmer, Texas with Rev. Golden Murphy as eulogist and burial will follow under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg.
