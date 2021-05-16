Kenneth Karl Leonard
LONGVIEW — Kenneth Leonard was born on September 2, 1947 and passed away on May 8, 2001. He is survived by his wife, Carol Leonard; son Wesley Leonard and wife Summer; Brother, Ray and numerous family members. Kenneth served 4 years in the Army, was part of the 101st Airborne, with 1 tour in Vietnam. Kenneth is in the care of Lakeview Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two adults, two children killed in Texas 31 wreck between Kilgore, Tyler
- East Texas high school graduate profiles: Pine Tree senior overcomes loss, illness in family
- LFD: UPS driver broke down door of burning Longview home, rescued resident
- Pine Tree ISD updates teacher pay scale, boosts salaries
- Longview woman jailed in fatal shooting during 'argument that turned physical'
- Shreveport man arrested after hours-long standoff on I-20 in Harrison County
- 'A new adventure:' Gregg County Human Resources Director moves on after 43 years of service
- Regal reopens Longview movie theater starting today
- East Texas athletes, coaches honored with Best Preps awards
- Strong named boys hoops coach at Spring Hill
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.