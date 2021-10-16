Kenneth “Ken” Krum
DAINGERFIELD — Services for Kenneth Krum, 64, of Daingerfield will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Bar Nun Cowboy Ministries in Omaha. Mr. Krum was born on December 2, 1956 and passed away on October 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Belinda Krum; and children, Amanda Burney and Jesse Krum and three grandchildren.
