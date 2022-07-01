Kenneth “Red” Hamilton
LINDEN — Funeral services for Carl “Red” Hamilton, 92, will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Linden United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Linden Cemetery, under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the church.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime downtown Longview restaurant to close temporarily on Mondays
- Sheriff: Suspect in Hallsville manhunt walked up behind woman, put a shotgun to her back
- Lobos ranked No. 1 in 5A DI preseason poll
- At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
- Third suspect indicted on capital murder charges, accused of killing, burning pregnant Kilgore woman in 2016
- Group gathers in Longview to demonstrate for women's rights, protest Roe decision
- 'Dream come true': Kilgore College Rangerettes select 36 new members for 83rd line
- California leaks personal information of legal gun owners
- Hamlin to lead field to green at hot Nashville Superspeedway
- East Texas area to celebrate July 4 with fireworks, entertainment
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.