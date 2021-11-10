Kenneth Wayne Abercrombie
MARSHALL — Kenneth Wayne Abercrombie, age 59, passed away on October 29, 2021. Mr. Abercrombie was born on December 9, 1961 in Marshall, TX. Memorial Service on Sat., November 13, 2021 at 11am at Greenhill Baptist Church #2. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
