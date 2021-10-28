Kenneth William Lyles
HUGHES SPRINGS — Kenneth William Lyles, 65, of Hughes Springs, Texas passed on Oct 24, 2021. Mr. Lyles was born July 27, 1956.
Services will be 12:00 noon Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Reeder-Davis. Burial Dennis Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Hughes Springs.
Visitation 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
