Kenny Ray Tipping
HUGHES SPRINGS — Kenny Ray Tipping, 93, passed away September 9, 2021 at her home in Hughes Springs, Texas. She was born on March 6, 1928. Visitation will be at 9:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Reeder-Davis Hughes Springs, followed by a memorial service at the Reeder-Davis chapel starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Hughes Springs Cemetery.
