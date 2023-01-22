Kent Ernest Marshall
CARTHAGE, TX — Kenton Ernest Marshall, 80, of Tomball, Texas passed away on January 11, 2023. Kent was born on September 8, 1942, in Carthage, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church with John Pages officiating under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Six Mile Cemetery.
