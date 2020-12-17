DAINGERFIELD — Graveside services are scheduled for Kerry Arnold Walker, 63, of Pittsburg, 2 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Clark Cemetery. Interment, Clark Cemetery. Arrangements by Nail-Haggard Funeral Home, Daingerfield. Mr. Walker was born October 2, 1957, in Naples, and died December 11, 2020.
Kerry Arnold Walker
