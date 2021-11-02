Kerry Dwayne Lee, Sr.
CROSBY — Kerry Dwayne Lee, Sr. passed away on October 29, 2021 at Memorial Herman Hospital Northeast in Humble, Texas.
A visitation will take place Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 1:00-2:30 pm at Croley Funeral Home - Gladewater. Graveside services will take place at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Gladewater Memorial Park.
