MARSHALL, — No services have been scheduled for Kevin John Ciesielski, 49, Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral home, Marshall. Mr. Ciesielski was born May 15, 1970, and died November 29, 2019.
Kevin John Ciesielski
