Kiayla Deckard
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Kiayla Jewel Deckard, 18, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Willie Mae Craig Chapel. Interment, Post Oak Union Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, November 25, 2022, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Miss Deckard was born May 21, 2004 in Dallas, and died November 19, 2022.
