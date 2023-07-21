Kimberly J Alexander
WHITE OAK — On July 8th, Kimberly Jayne Alexander passed away suddenly in her home at the age of 61. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1700 Blueridge Pkwy.) in Longview, Texas on Saturday July 22nd at 10:00 am.
