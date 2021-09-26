Kinslee Jean Nelson
LONGVIEW — Services for Kinslee Jean Nelson, 2:00 pm, Monday, September 27, 2021, First Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at White Cemetery. Visitation, 1:00 pm prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home. She was born August 4, 2021, to Gabe Nelson and Kaylee Murphy and passed from this life September 22, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.