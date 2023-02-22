Kip Christensen Lewis
MARSHALL — A funeral service celebrating the life of Kip Christensen Lewis, 17, of Marshall, Texas will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at the Elysian Fields High School Auditorium in Elysian Fields, Texas. Interment will follow at DeBerry Cemetery in DeBerry, Texas. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
