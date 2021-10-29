Komer Bryant West
HUGHES SPRINGS — No services are scheduled for Komer Bryant West, 64, of Hughes Springs. Mr. West passed away October 19, 2021 and was born July 8, 1958 in Camp Pendleton, CA. Komer is survived by his wife, ex wife, and four children. He was loved and will be missed by all. He asks that we do not mourn his death but celebrate that he has gone home.
