LONGVIEW — A visitation for Kurt Nash will be held Monday, January 24 from 5 to 7 PM at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Kurt was born March 27, 1981 and passed away on January 17, 2022. A memorial guestbook can be signed for Kurt at Raderfh.com
