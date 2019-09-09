LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Kyle Wayne Abernathy, 56, of Longview, 10 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment, White Cemetery in Longview. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home. Arrangements by The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Abernathy was born December 5, 1961, in Longview, and died September 6, 2019.
