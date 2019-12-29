LAKE CHEROKEE — Funeral services are scheduled for L T Mobbs, 86, of Lake Cherokee, 2 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Highland Park Baptist Church. Interment, Elderville Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Kilgore. Mr. Mobbs was born July 16, 1933, in Longview, and died December 26, 2019.
L T Mobbs
