OVERTON — LaMerle Poole was born November 28, 1927 and passed away at home on January 4, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Rusk County Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Friday, January 7 at 2 pm with a visitation held one hour prior to the service. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
