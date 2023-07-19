Lamon E. Geddie
GILMER — Lamon Eloise Geddie, beloved member of the Gilmer community, passed away on July 16, 2023, in Gilmer, Texas. . Funeral services to honor Lamon’s life will be held at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer on July 20, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. with Rev. Matthew Smith officiating, interment to follow at Floyd Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.